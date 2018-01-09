  • Western Pennsylvania sees spike in flu cases; Allegheny County tops list

    Updated:

    Flu numbers have increased dramatically within the past two weeks with Allegheny County having 1,000 more flu cases than any other county in Pennsylvania.  

    That’s according to new numbers released Tuesday by the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

    Channel 11 has learned that at least one of the cases in the area has turned fatal  Kyler Baughman, 21, from Latrobe died of complications of the flu.  His family shared his story with the hope that it would save someone else’s life.  

    Kyler Baughman

    WPXI’s Marlisa Goldsmith is talking with a local doctor about the rise, and why there are so many flu cases in our region.  

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories