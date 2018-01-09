Flu numbers have increased dramatically within the past two weeks with Allegheny County having 1,000 more flu cases than any other county in Pennsylvania.
That’s according to new numbers released Tuesday by the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
Channel 11 has learned that at least one of the cases in the area has turned fatal Kyler Baughman, 21, from Latrobe died of complications of the flu. His family shared his story with the hope that it would save someone else’s life.
WPXI’s Marlisa Goldsmith is talking with a local doctor about the rise, and why there are so many flu cases in our region.
TRENDING NOW:
- Local 21-year-old dies of flu complications
- Army veteran pulls over, stands for funeral procession for man who served in WWII
- H&M apologizes for image of black child in ‘coolest monkey' hoodie
- VIDEO: Residents told to keep garage doors open or face $200 fine
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}