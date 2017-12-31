Wife of Russian man shot in South Side talks about senseless tragedy

Anton Kemaev’s wife is still coming to grips with his senseless death.
The Russian man who was shot on Dec. 19 while riding in a car on Second Avenue, a shooting in which police say Kemaev was not the target, died Saturday.
His wife, Olga, flew to Pittsburgh on an emergency visa before he died, and told Channel 11 she isn’t sure how she’ll tell their three children that he’s gone.
