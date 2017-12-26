Woman falls with infant on icy road, both taken to hospital

PITTSBURGH - Channel 11 found roads that looked more like sheets of ice in Pittsburgh.
One street in Perry South was so slick that a woman fell and an ambulance had to take her to the hospital.
The woman was holding a baby when she fell.
Tonight on 11 at 11, how that woman is doing.
TRENDING NOW:
- Woman gets $284 billion electric bill
- New phone? Tablet? Smart TV? WPXI has the apps you need!
- One person dies in Washington Co. house fire
- RAW VIDEO: Snow falling on Christmas day
Most main roads are clear while many neighborhood roads are causing problems for drivers, hours after any precipitation fell.
"All of a sudden she went down and the baby went down. She was just trying to save the baby," Deborah Richardson said. Her daughter was trying to cross Chautauqua Street in Perry South Monday evening when she slipped on ice.
An ambulance took the woman and her infant to the hospital to be checked out.
© 2017 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}