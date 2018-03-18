  • MMA fighter wins bout when opponent knocks himself out

    By: Bob DAngelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    HOLLYWOOD, Fla. - Caleb Williams did not have exert too much energy during his MMA match against Matt McCook on Saturday.

    McCook did all the work, inadvertently knocking himself out with a face plant after a hip toss went awry, Bleacher Report reported.

    The two fighters were competing at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida. Williams had his opponent backed up against the cage in the octagon during the first round when McCook tried a hip toss. However, Williams had McCook’s arm tightly secured and his stance ensured he would not fall, according to Bleacher Report.

    McCook went face first into the mat and was knocked unconscious.

    Williams won by a technical knockout and improved to 9-4. McCook fell -- literally -- to a 10-10 mark.

