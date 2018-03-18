MMA fighter wins bout when opponent knocks himself out

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. - Caleb Williams did not have exert too much energy during his MMA match against Matt McCook on Saturday.
McCook did all the work, inadvertently knocking himself out with a face plant after a hip toss went awry, Bleacher Report reported.
The two fighters were competing at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida. Williams had his opponent backed up against the cage in the octagon during the first round when McCook tried a hip toss. However, Williams had McCook’s arm tightly secured and his stance ensured he would not fall, according to Bleacher Report.
SELF KNOCKOUT! Caleb Williams gets the wild win. #ShogunAtHardRock @FloCombat @AllianceMMA @shogunfights pic.twitter.com/ct3U5mXVwK— Josh Snchez (@jnsanchez) March 18, 2018
McCook went face first into the mat and was knocked unconscious.
Williams won by a technical knockout and improved to 9-4. McCook fell -- literally -- to a 10-10 mark.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}