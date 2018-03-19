Former Pens No. 1 pick Polis dies at 67

Greg Polis, a former No. 1 pick of the Penguins who played three-and-a-half seasons in Pittsburgh, died has died at age 67.
The Penguins offered their condolences on Twitter. Canadian news site MyPrinceGeorgeNow.com said Polis died of cancer Saturday.
The Penguins drafted the Alberta, Canada, native seventh overall in 1970. He played in three All-Star games with the Penguins, earning game MVP honors in 1973.
The forward scored 88 goals for the Penguins. He also played for the St. Louis Blues, the New York Rangers and the Washington Capitals.
