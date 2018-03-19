PITTSBURGH - Tuesday marks the first day of spring but we won't see warm temperatures and sunshine. Snow returns to western Pennsylvania. Here's a timeline of what to expect:
RELATED: First day of spring will bring snow to western Pennsylvania
Related Headlines
TUESDAY MORNING
Light snow, rain and freezing rain pushing north from Morgantown through the I-70 corridor. Some icing on area roads south of I-70 is possible.
TUESDAY AFTERNOON
Spotty light snow and rain showers will be fighting dry air as they move north. Don't expect much snow to stick during the day.
TUESDAY EVENING
Rain and snow showers change to all snow showers as temperatures fall into the lower 30s. Snow will become a little steadier and more widespread toward midnight.
STORM TRACKER: Snowfall expected Tuesday into Wednesday
OVERNIGHT TUESDAY
Areas of snow that should whiten the ground in much of the area. Heavier bands of snow are possible, but location of these bands hard to determine right now.
WEDNESDAY MORNING
Occasional snow. Could be some moderate pockets of snow. Expect slower AM commute.
DOWNLOAD THE SEVERE WEATHER TEAM 11 APP
WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON
Snow ends from west to east across the area. Temps in the upper 30s. Crews will get help from temps on roads.
Keep checking back with Severe Weather Team 11 on wpxi.com for updated forecasts as this storm system develops and approaches.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}