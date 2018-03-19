  • Timeline of snow's return Tuesday into Wednesday

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Tuesday marks the first day of spring but we won't see warm temperatures and sunshine. Snow returns to western Pennsylvania. Here's a timeline of what to expect:

    TUESDAY MORNING 
    Light snow, rain and freezing rain pushing north from Morgantown through the I-70 corridor.  Some icing on area roads south of I-70 is possible.

    TUESDAY AFTERNOON
    Spotty light snow and rain showers will be fighting dry air as they move north.  Don't expect much snow to stick during the day.

    TUESDAY EVENING 
    Rain and snow showers change to all snow showers as temperatures fall into the lower 30s.  Snow will become a little steadier and more widespread toward midnight.

    OVERNIGHT TUESDAY
    Areas of snow that should whiten the ground in much of the area.  Heavier bands of snow are possible, but location of these bands hard to determine right now.

    WEDNESDAY MORNING
    Occasional snow.  Could be some moderate pockets of snow.  Expect slower AM commute.

    WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON
    Snow ends from west to east across the area. Temps in the upper 30s.  Crews will get help from temps on roads.

