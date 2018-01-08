  • Antonio Brown returns to practice ahead of playoffs

    PITTSBURGH - After missing the last two regular season games because of a calf injury, Antonio Brown returned to practice Monday.

    The Pittsburgh Steelers will face the Jacksonville Jaguars at 1 p.m. Sunday at Heinz Field.

    The wide receiver's return follows a report Sunday that he would be 100% for the team's first playoff game.

    Brown got injured during the game against the New England Patriots on Dec. 17.

