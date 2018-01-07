Report: Steelers' Antonio Brown to be 100% for first playoff game

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown will be 100 percent for the team's first playoff game next Sunday, according to NFL Network national insider Ian Rapoport.
Looking ahead to next weekend, #Steelers WR Antonio Brown is going to be 100%. Pittsburgh will be at full-strength. pic.twitter.com/QKVNCit7W0— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 7, 2018
Antonio Brown posted a video on Twitter of him practicing.
L O A D I N G . . . pic.twitter.com/iKl0yIFbc2— Antonio Brown (@AB84) January 7, 2018
Brown got injured during the game against the New England Patriots on Dec. 17.
In the second quarter, Brown left the game with an injury to his left leg.
The news got worse at halftime, when the team announced he was being taken to a hospital for further evaluation of a calf injury.
After the game, reports indicated Brown was diagnosed with a partially torn calf muscle that would not require surgery, and that he could return to play this season.
TRENDING NOW:
- Body found confirmed to be woman missing in Bethel Park
- New storm system to bring snow, wintry mix
- Leechburg police chief charged with soliciting sex from agent posing as minor online
- VIDEO: Astronaut John Young dies at 87
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}