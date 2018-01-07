  • Report: Steelers' Antonio Brown to be 100% for first playoff game

    Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown will be 100 percent for the team's first playoff game next Sunday, according to NFL Network national insider Ian Rapoport. 

    Antonio Brown posted a video on Twitter of him practicing.

    Brown got injured during the game against the New England Patriots on Dec. 17.

    In the second quarter, Brown left the game with an injury to his left leg.

    The news got worse at halftime, when the team announced he was being taken to a hospital for further evaluation of a calf injury.

    After the game, reports indicated Brown was diagnosed with a partially torn calf muscle that would not require surgery, and that he could return to play this season.

