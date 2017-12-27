0

James Harrison uses an Instagram post with a picture of Tom Brady to announce he is joining the New England Patriots.

The post reads: "Finally a teammate that's older than me."

This news comes just days after the Pittsburgh Steelers released Harrison from the team.

It could set up a postseason match-up between Harrison and the Steelers.

News quickly leaked Tuesday afternoon that he was visiting with the Patriots.

Harrison hasn't been happy with his role with the Steelers this season and the team let him go in a roster move over the weekend.

"We make the decisions that we feel give us the very best chance to win. We needed the people we kept. We needed to activate Marcus Gilbert. Really it's nothing more to it than that," coach Mike Tomlin said.

Harrison originally signed with the Steelers as an undrafted rookie free agent in April 2002, and after spending time on the practice squad, the Baltimore Ravens and the Rhein Fire of NFL Europe, he again signed with the Steelers in 2004.

Harrison went on to become the face of a championship-caliber defense, winning two Super Bowls and being named to five Pro Bowls. He was also the NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2008.

He signed with the Bengals in 2013 after the Steelers released him for salary-cap purposes. After one year in Cincinnati, he retired, only to rejoin the Steelers less than a month later.

