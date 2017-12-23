Steelers release LB James Harrison, activate OT Marcus Gilbert

The Pittsburgh Steelers released linebacker James Harrison on Saturday to make room for offensive tackle Marcus Gilbert, who was activated off the reserve/suspended by the commissioner list, according to the Steelers.
James Harrison was released to make room for Marcus Gilbert who was activated off the Reserve/Suspended by the Commissioner List. #Steelers— Chase Williams WPXI (@chasepwilliams) December 23, 2017
Harrison originally signed with the Steelers as an undrafted rookie free agent in April 2002, according to the press release.
He has started 107 of 177 regular-season games played in Pittsburgh.
We have activated OT Marcus Gilbert from the Reserve/Suspended by Commissioner List to our active roster, and released LB James Harrison. https://t.co/yF8wLQD9Ac— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 23, 2017
