  • STEELERS ON 11: Steelers clinch first-round bye with win against Texans

    By: Chase Williams

    Updated:

    HOUSTON, TX. - A win Monday over the Houston Texans guarantees a first-round bye and at least the No. 2 seed in the AFC playoffs for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

    The Steelers led the Texans 27-0 going into the third quarter.

    During the fourth quarter, second-string quarterback Landry Jones came into the game.

    Antonio Brown did not play in the Christmas Day matchup as he is recovering from a calf injury suffered last week against the New England Patriots.

    Joe Haden made his return to game action for the first time since Nov. 12 when he broke his fibula. 

