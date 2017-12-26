STEELERS ON 11: Steelers clinch first-round bye with win against Texans

HOUSTON, TX. - A win Monday over the Houston Texans guarantees a first-round bye and at least the No. 2 seed in the AFC playoffs for the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The Steelers led the Texans 27-0 going into the third quarter.
A full recap of the game, tonight on 11 at 11.
The Steelers defense held the Texans to 108 total yards & 0 points in the 1st half.— Chase Williams WPXI (@chasepwilliams) December 25, 2017
During the fourth quarter, second-string quarterback Landry Jones came into the game.
Antonio Brown did not play in the Christmas Day matchup as he is recovering from a calf injury suffered last week against the New England Patriots.
Joe Haden made his return to game action for the first time since Nov. 12 when he broke his fibula.
TRENDING NOW:
- 9-year-old thrown from vehicle, nearly hit by another car in crash on Route 28
- New phone? Tablet? Smart TV? WPXI has the apps you need!
- Fire on Neville Island leads to bridge, road closures
- RAW VIDEO: Snow falling on Christmas day
© 2017 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}