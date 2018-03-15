Steelers re-sign reserve RB Toussaint

The Steelers announced Thursday that Fitzgerald Toussaint will return to the team on a one-year contract.
The undrafted Michigan product joined the team before the 2015-16 season after the Ravens cut him, and has spent the last two years moving between the practice squad and a reserve role on the active roster.
Last year Toussaint carried six times in six games and added two receptions.
He was a restricted free agent, but the team did not tender him and he became an unrestricted free agent Wednesday before signing a day later.
Terms of the contract weren’t released.
