  • Steelers re-sign reserve RB Toussaint

    Updated:

    The Steelers announced Thursday that Fitzgerald Toussaint will return to the team on a one-year contract.

    The undrafted Michigan product joined the team before the 2015-16 season after the Ravens cut him, and has spent the last two years moving between the practice squad and a reserve role on the active roster.

    Last year Toussaint carried six times in six games and added two receptions.

    He was a restricted free agent, but the team did not tender him and he became an unrestricted free agent Wednesday before signing a day later.

    Terms of the contract weren’t released.

