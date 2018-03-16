Michele Newell is a true hometown girl. She grew up in Pittsburgh and is thrilled to be back home with her family. She joined WPXI-TV as a reporter in 2018.
Prior to WPXI-TV, Michele was a multimedia journalist in Columbus, Ohio. Before that, she worked in Steubenville, Ohio. Michele was also a producer at NewsRadio 1020 KDKA and writer for KDKA-TV.
Michele spent time in Port-au-Prince Haiti, where she covered the aftermath of the 7.0 magnitude earthquake. In scorching temperatures, she lugged around a camera on the back of an old pickup truck documenting some of the most hardest hit areas. She interviewed locals who lost everything.
Michele studied at Indiana University of Pennsylvania and has a degree in Communications Media.
In her spare time, she loves to mentor young women and enjoys spending time with her family. She is a member of The Pittsburgh Black Media Federation.
You can watch Michele’s reports weekdays on Channel 11 News "11 at 11."
