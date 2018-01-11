An impending winter storm will bring a mixture of rain, freezing rain, ice and snow to start the weekend.
WEATHER STORY: Ice, snow threatening area to start weekend
Here’s the latest timing of the storm so you know what to expect in your area and when:
Friday Morning
- Temperatures will start off in the 50s and there will be periods of rain into the early afternoon.
Friday Afternoon (1 - 5 p.m.)
- Rain will overspread the area, with temperatures dropping from the 50s to the 30s.
Friday Evening/Night (5 - 11:30 p.m.)
- Between 5 and 6:30 p.m., rain will start to mix with freezing rain and sleet northwest of Pittsburgh, in areas like New Castle, Grove City and possibly Beaver. Temperatures will be in the mid-30s in Pittsburgh and near-freezing in the northwest locations.
- Between 6:30 and 10 p.m., rain will change to a wintry mix from northwest to southeast, arriving in Pittsburgh around 10 p.m.
- Between 10 and 11:30 p.m., the wintry mix will continue to move south and east. Temperatures in Pittsburgh will make it to near freezing.
Friday Into Saturday (11:30 p.m. - 5 a.m.)
- The wintry mix will push into the entire area. It will then start changing to snow from northwest to southeast, making a complete transition to snow in Pittsburgh shortly after 1 a.m.
- Temperatures will fall into the lower 20s.
Saturday Morning
- Snow will continue to fall early in the morning, with the heaviest in northwest communities.
- Between 9 and 10 a.m., snow will wind down from southwest to northeast.
- By 11 a.m., most of the snow showers will move out of the area.
- Temperatures will be in the low 20s for much of the day Saturday. Wind chills will be near 10 degrees.
