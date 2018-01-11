Sam's Club abruptly closes locations across the country

Memphis, Tenn. - Sam’s Club locations across the country are abruptly closing for good without warning to staff and customers.
A Memphis Sam’s Club location has closed its doors for good, announcing the closure to employees this morning.
The Memphis store is not the only one. There are reports of stores across the country, including in Ohio and Texas, shutting their doors today.
