Pennsylvania Turnpike toll increase to go into effect Jan. 7

    HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - A new toll increase on the Pennsylvania Turnpike will go into effect Jan. 7, continuing a 10-year streak of price hikes.

    The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission announced the increase last summer.

    The most common tolls for passenger vehicles will go up from $1.23 to $1.30 for E-ZPass users and from $1.95 to $2.10 for drivers paying in cash.

    Commission officials say the increases are necessary because of a 2007 state transportation law that devotes a chunk of turnpike revenues to fund mass transit through 2022.

    They also say the increase is needed to improve its 550-mile toll road system.

