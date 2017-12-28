Pennsylvania Turnpike toll increase to go into effect Jan. 7

The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission announced the increase last summer.
The most common tolls for passenger vehicles will go up from $1.23 to $1.30 for E-ZPass users and from $1.95 to $2.10 for drivers paying in cash.
Commission officials say the increases are necessary because of a 2007 state transportation law that devotes a chunk of turnpike revenues to fund mass transit through 2022.
They also say the increase is needed to improve its 550-mile toll road system.
TRENDING NOW:
- 2 children killed in Armstrong County house fire
- Father fatally shoots son, mistaking him for a car thief on Christmas Eve
- 2 dead after intense flames consume White Oak home
- RAW VIDEO: Apartment building fire in McKees Rocks
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}