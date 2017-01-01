-
Live
LIVE NOW
Watch Channel 11 News Live & Replays 24/7
-
Live
LIVE NOW
Watch Live Storm Tracker Doppler 11 Radar
-
Live
LIVE NOW
Watch Live Video of Breaking News & Events
-
10:59 AM
Big Ben talks about losing James Harrison as teammate
-
11:16 AM
RAW VIDEO: Ben Roethlisberger talks Harrison, playoffs, Browns
-
10:59 AM
What will Big Ben miss most about having James Harrison on the team?
-
12:37 PM
3 arrested in shooting deaths of man, 7-year-old son
-
12:32 PM
Man rescued from burning home after neighbor calls 911
-
12:28 PM
Erie smashes snowfall record with flakes still falling
-
10:13 AM
TRAFFIC: Safe winter driving (12/27/17)
-
10:12 AM
Wednesday's day planner, 5-day forecast (12/27/17)
-
10:12 AM
Wind chills near zero much of Wednesday, Thursday (12/27/17)
-
10:10 AM
Snow shower chances heading toward weekend (12/27/17)
-
10:10 AM
New Year's Eve forecast (12/27/17)
Channel 11 News
-
Man claims pants weren't his after drugs found at courthouse
-
Bitter cold blasts Pittsburgh area
-
Erie smashes snowfall record with flakes still falling
-
Death penalty decision for one of Greensburg 6 delayed several months
-
5-year-old boy in hospital after dog attack
-
Widespread flu reported in 23 states, including Pennsylvania
Trending Now
Latest Videos
-
Joy Villa Accuses Corey Lewandowski Of Sexual Misconduct
-
Man Claims He Punched ATM Because It Gave Him Too Much Money, Police Say
-
3 arrested in shooting deaths of man, 7-year-old son
-
Man rescued from burning home after neighbor calls 911
-
Erie smashes snowfall record with flakes still falling
-
Would-Be Christmas Eve Intruder Ran Off By Grandma With Gun
-
Earthquake Rattles San Jose Area in California
-
RAW VIDEO: Ben Roethlisberger talks Harrison, playoffs, Browns
-
4 People Detained After 3 People Shot Outside Memphis Mall
National News
Sports Headlines
-
Ben Roethlisberger responds to James Harrison signing with New England Patriots
-
Penn State Nittany Lions' history at Fiesta Bowl
-
James Harrison uses Instagram post to announce he's joining the Patriots
-
Moss, Utah run past West Virginia 30-14 in Heart of Dallas
-
Steelers clinch first-round bye with 34-6 win over Texans
Latest Galleries
-
ARCTIC COLD: Tracking bitter wind chills through Thursday morning
-
PHOTOS: Erie digging out from record snowfall
-
PHOTOS: Surveillance images of Uniontown gas station robber
-
Photos: Steelers clinch first-round bye with 34-6 win over Texans
-
Photos: Fire near Neville Island leads to bridge, road closures
-
Photos: Notable deaths 2017
-
PHOTOS: Pittsburgh, surrounding areas wake up to a white Christmas
-
Photos: Christmas celebrated around the world
-
PHOTOS: James Harrison throughout the years
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}