5-year-old boy in hospital after dog attack

LAWRENCEVILLE, Pa. - A 5-year-old boy is recovering in Children’s Hospital in Lawrenceville after getting attacked by a pit bull and nearly losing his arm.

The mother of King Martin tells Channel 11 it happened last Friday on Boyd Street in McKeesport.

While playing with a friend, King was attacked by a neighbor’s pit bull, which caused significant damage to his left arm.

“It’s a miracle they didn’t have to cut off his arm,” said Brandi Sanders, King’s mother. “My son’s a fighter.”

She heard his panicked screams.

"I ran over to the house and when I got to the house I just saw the dog on my son and wouldn't let go," Sanders said. "I had to lift my son up for him not to attack my son anymore."

It's unclear how the dog attacked her son, but he was bitten in several places, including repeatedly on his left arm.

Initially, doctors told Sanders her son's arm might have to be amputated.

Sanders told Channel 11 she's been in contact with McKeesport police and plans on pressing charges over the incident.

For now, her focus is on getting her son healthy and happy again, which she knows will be a long process.

"He can only move his fingers, not his whole arm," Sanders said. "We're hoping and praying. But when he tried he just screamed, because it hurt so bad."

Doctors don't yet know when King will be released from the hospital, but Sanders is hopeful it will happen before the new year.

