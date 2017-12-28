Authorities ask for help in locating missing man

Pittsburgh authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding a man who has been missing for almost two weeks.
Chester Clark, 60, has a significant mental illness and has not been taking his medication, according to the Department of Public Safety. Family members and investigators are concerned for his ability to care for himself.
Clark was last seen leaving his Oakland home on Dec. 15. He’s known to frequent the North Side, Market Square and the Fifth Street corridor. He may appear homeless, authorities said.
Clark is 5’11” and 170 lbs. He is bald with dark hair on the sides and has brown eyes. He often wears a hat, particularly cowboy hats and tossle caps. He may be wearing a Steelers jacket.
If you see Clark or have information on his whereabouts, call the Missing Persons Unit at 412-323-7141.
