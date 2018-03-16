  • Bridge-building method used in Florida collapse also found in western Pa.

    Updated:

    The pedestrian bridge that collapsed near Miami, Florida only took a few hours to assemble.

    It's a process called accelerated bridge construction, a type of time-saving technology where it's built off-site and slid into place quickly.

    A similar process was used last year to quickly construct a bridge over the Pennsylvania Turnpike in New Sewickley.

    In 2016, crews used the ABC Method, as it's called, to build a bridge in East Pittsburgh.

    Florida International University, the campus where the bridge was, hosted a webinar on the East Pittsburgh bridge before constructing the pedestrian bridge that collapsed Thursday.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Bridge-building method used in Florida collapse also found in western Pa.

  • Headline Goes Here

    Collapse of bridge built with innovative system kills 4

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man rescued, flown to hospital after being trapped by collapsed trench

  • Headline Goes Here

    Collapsed building in Poland may have been blown up

  • Headline Goes Here

    17 killed in garbage dump collapse in Mozambique