Bridge-building method used in Florida collapse also found in western Pa.

The pedestrian bridge that collapsed near Miami, Florida only took a few hours to assemble.
It's a process called accelerated bridge construction, a type of time-saving technology where it's built off-site and slid into place quickly.
A similar process was used last year to quickly construct a bridge over the Pennsylvania Turnpike in New Sewickley.
In 2016, crews used the ABC Method, as it's called, to build a bridge in East Pittsburgh.
Florida International University, the campus where the bridge was, hosted a webinar on the East Pittsburgh bridge before constructing the pedestrian bridge that collapsed Thursday.
TRENDING NOW:
- Police bust alleged human trafficking operation in hotel
- Store closes at Pittsburgh Mills as police remove merchandise
- Miami bridge collapse: Several fatalities reported
- RAW VIDEO: River otter pups examined
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}