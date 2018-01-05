Car catches fire, spreads to 2 homes in senior living community

MURRYSVILLE, Pa. - Two homes in a senior living community in Murrysville were destroyed Thursday night when flames swept through them.
Officials said flames spread when a car that was in a carport caught fire just before 10 p.m. on Ridge Lane in the Village of Clover Ridge community.
A firefighter was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation, an emergency dispatcher told Channel 11’s news exchange partners at TribLIVE.
No one who lived in the homes was injured.
