  • Car catches fire, spreads to 2 homes in senior living community

    Updated:

    MURRYSVILLE, Pa. - Two homes in a senior living community in Murrysville were destroyed Thursday night when flames swept through them.

    Officials said flames spread when a car that was in a carport caught fire just before 10 p.m. on Ridge Lane in the Village of Clover Ridge community.

    A firefighter was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation, an emergency dispatcher told Channel 11’s news exchange partners at TribLIVE.

    No one who lived in the homes was injured.

