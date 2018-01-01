Cold temperatures causing issues for cars, pipes

0

GREENSBURG, Pa. - Cold temps lead to dead batteries

The recent bitterly cold temperatures can wreak havoc on your car.

The folks at Allwine Curry Towing in Greensburg have been extremely busy over the past week, running from one call to the next.

“With the way it’s been, it’s been cold for a week. We’ve been getting a lot of jump-start calls because when that temperature drops below 32 degrees, it’s hard on the batteries,” said Phil Riggle, co-owner of Allwine Curry Towing.

Riggle said his staff has responded to over a dozen jump-start calls on Monday alone, and more than 70 over the past week.

“The best thing you can do is go out and start it at least once per day. Let it run 15 to 20 minutes to keep the battery charged up. Anytime you leave it sit for two to three days when it’s this cold, it’s going to be hard on the battery,” Riggle said.

