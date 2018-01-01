Steelers 2018 regular season opponents announced

PITTSBURGH - As the Pittsburgh Steelers take a week off to get ready for the playoffs, we know who they will play in 2018.
We may not know when they’ll play, but we know where the black and gold will play and who they will face next season.
The Steelers’ home games include their usual AFC North rivals, the Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns.
The Steelers will also host the Altanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers and New England Patriots.
Here are the 2018 regular season opponents for the Steelers. #HereWeGo pic.twitter.com/CAKYR6kpXT— Chase Williams WPXI (@chasepwilliams) January 1, 2018
On the road, the Steelers will take on Baltimore, Cincinnati and Cleveland.
The Steelers will travel to take on the Denver Broncos, Jacksonville Jaguars, New Orleans Saints, Oakland Raiders and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The team won’t know when they play until the NFL schedule is released in the spring.
