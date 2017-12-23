Family, friends hold vigil for 2 women and 4-year-old girl killed in house fire

Dozens of people gathered to celebrate the lives of three people killed in a Homewood house fire that investigators say was intentionally set.
Sandra Carter, 58, Shamira Staten, 21, and her 4-year-old daughter Chy’enne Manning were killed early Wednesday morning.
Channel 11’s Mike Holden was at the emotional vigil Friday night.
“We will not allow the things of this world to destroy us,” said Tamira Johnson, who lost were daughter and granddaughter. “But let the tragedy draw us closer!”
Johnson told Channel 11 she will never forget their final moments, having seen them days before the incident.
Pittsburgh Police and Chief Scott Schubert showed their support for the grieving families as well.
The Homewood community is rallying around the family and friends of those people killed, calling to end the violence.
