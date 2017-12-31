Family, friends of Russian man shot near South Side respond to his death

0

PITTSBURGH - The man visiting Pittsburgh who was shot in the South Side two weeks ago has died, according to Allegheny County officials.

Anton Kemaev, 35, was shot in the head while riding in a car on Second Avenue on Dec. 19.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office said Kamaev, the father of two visiting from Russia, died Thursday at UPMC Presbyterian.

Police said they currently have no suspects, and Kamaev was not the intended target of the shooting.

A GoFundMe page had previously been set up to assist Kemaev’s family with the costs of his care.

The family issued a statement following Kemaev's death, telling Channel 11 his family and friends are devastated by the news.

"We were praying for a miracle but it was not to be," Kemaev's family said. "Anton is now in heaven and at peace. We will continue to support Olga, his beloved wife, and three children. Thank you to all who cared enough to make donations however small to Anton’s GoFundMe.

"The fund was organized originally to defer costs of medical treatment and bringing his wife to the USA while he recovered. Now the fund will be given exclusively to Anton’s beneficiaries; his wife and children. Olga would like to extend her sincere gratitude to the entire Pittsburgh community."

