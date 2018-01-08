FBI seeks man who tunneled into Leechburg bank, made off with cash

LEECHBURG, Pa. - The FBI is searching for a man who tunneled through the wall of a Leechburg bank and made off with an undisclosed on cash Monday morning.
FBI officials said the man entered the First Commonwealth Bank on Market Street around 2:30 a.m through a hole in the wall from the building next door.
The man used a crowbar to force open teller drawers and took cash, investigators said.
The bank remains closed, with bank customers directed to another branch.
The FBI is currently reviewing surveillance video of the incident but said it may not be helpful because the man was wearing a disguise.
Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI Pittsburgh office at 412-432-4000.
