  • Winter Weather Advisory extended into Tuesday

    By: Scott Harbaugh

    Updated:

    A winter weather advisory has been extended until 7 a.m. Tuesday.  

    The steadiest snow will wind down through the afternoon.

     

    A general 1 to 3 inches of snow is likely by early afternoon.

    Snow will taper off to scattered flurries and patchy drizzle during the afternoon, with high temperatures in the mid- to upper 30s.

    With our recent cold snap, many roads will be very cold and icy conditions are likely if left untreated. Please exercise extreme caution on anything looking icy.

