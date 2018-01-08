A winter weather advisory has been extended until 7 a.m. Tuesday.
The steadiest snow will wind down through the afternoon.
ADVISORY UPDATE! The Winter Weather Advisory has been extended until 7 a.m. Tuesday. https://t.co/I9x1Eqr6s8 pic.twitter.com/TpEWRJfvz6— Valerie Smock (@WPXIValerie) January 8, 2018
A general 1 to 3 inches of snow is likely by early afternoon.
Snow will taper off to scattered flurries and patchy drizzle during the afternoon, with high temperatures in the mid- to upper 30s.
With our recent cold snap, many roads will be very cold and icy conditions are likely if left untreated. Please exercise extreme caution on anything looking icy.
