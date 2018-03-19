  • Federal funding changes concern Pittsburgh public transit officials

    Updated:

    A proposed change to how the federal government funds public transportation has local officials concerned about what it could mean for Pittsburgh.

    On Monday, Port Authority of Allegheny County CEO Katherine Eagan Kelleman joined a panel in Washington, D.C., criticizing the impact of the Trump administration’s proposed cuts to public transit.

    The possible cuts could derail dozens of projects in the works nationwide, including the nearly $200 million Bus Rapid Transit connecting Downtown Pittsburgh and Oakland.

    Aaron Martin is examining how the projects future could be impacted and why Mayor Bill Peduto is confident the project will still move forward, on Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Federal funding changes concern Pittsburgh public transit officials

  • Headline Goes Here

    First day of spring will bring snow to western Pennsylvania

  • Headline Goes Here

    Timeline of snow's return Tuesday into Wednesday

  • Headline Goes Here

    Uber pauses self-driving vehicle service in Pittsburgh after fatal Ariz. crash

  • Headline Goes Here

    Lots of unanswered questions regarding Franklin Regional consolidation plan