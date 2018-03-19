Federal funding changes concern Pittsburgh public transit officials

A proposed change to how the federal government funds public transportation has local officials concerned about what it could mean for Pittsburgh.
On Monday, Port Authority of Allegheny County CEO Katherine Eagan Kelleman joined a panel in Washington, D.C., criticizing the impact of the Trump administration’s proposed cuts to public transit.
The possible cuts could derail dozens of projects in the works nationwide, including the nearly $200 million Bus Rapid Transit connecting Downtown Pittsburgh and Oakland.
Aaron Martin is examining how the projects future could be impacted and why Mayor Bill Peduto is confident the project will still move forward, on Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m.
