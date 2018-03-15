  • Female shopper claims man exposed himself to her inside Walmart

    CHIPPEWA, Pa. - A woman in a Beaver County superstore told police a man followed her and eventually exposed himself to her in the store.

    According to the criminal complaint, Arron Dorn followed the woman through the aisles of the Walmart in Chippewa last month before cornering her in the dairy section, standing only a foot away.

    That’s when he exposed himself. The woman dialed 911 immediately.

    Police didn’t tell Channel 11 how long he may have been following her.

    “That’s just crazy. The world is out of control,” said shopper Pete Maruca.

    According to the complaint, police caught up with the suspect in the toy section, where the victim positively identified him.

    “I grew up here, born and raised, so it really breaks my heart,” said shopper Jackie Cline. “There's a lot of good people around here, but something like that scares everybody.”

    Chippewa police have been to that Walmart before for a similar incident. 

    In July 2017, Channel 11 did a story about a 32-year-old man who was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a young boy in the bathroom.

     
     

