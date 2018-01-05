Flight from Dubai among 13 diverted to Pittsburgh due to storm

A flight from the Middle East was forced to divert to Pittsburgh on Thursday night after a massive winter storm shut down airports on the East Coast.
The Emirates A380 flight from Dubai was scheduled to arrive at John F. Kennedy Airport in New York, but was sent to Pittsburgh instead, said Pittsburgh International Airport spokesman Bob Kerlik.
The flight was the 13th diverted to Pittsburgh International Airport on Thursday.
The plane landed here around 9:30 p.m. in Pittsburgh to get fuel, and passengers were expected to remain on board. Once refueled, the flight will take off for Dallas.
