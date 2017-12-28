Lawsuit claims Pittsburgh police officer used excessive force

PITTSBURGH - An attorney is calling for a full investigation into a Pittsburgh police officer after surveillance video surfaced of that officer appear to use his Taser on the son of a local business owner in his downtown restaurant.
The Citizen Police Review Board, along with the city of Pittsburgh's office of municipal investigations, have both since launched their own investigations into the video.
See the full video and hear from the attorney, tonight on Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m.
The alleged incident happened on October 30 at Villa Reale Pizzeria.
Attorney Joel Sansone is claiming excessive force and an unprovoked attack by the officer.
TRENDING NOW:
- 2 children killed in Armstrong County house fire
- Father fatally shoots son, mistaking him for a car thief on Christmas Eve
- 2 dead after intense flames consume White Oak home
- RAW VIDEO: Apartment building fire in McKees Rocks
© 2017 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}