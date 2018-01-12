Leechburg police chief Diebold makes bond, released from jail

Leechburg police Chief Mike Diebold made bond and was released from the Westmoreland County Prison on Thursday, sources tell Channel 11.
Diebold, 40, had been in jail since Friday on $500,000 straight bond on charges of unlawful contact with a minor and criminal attempt to commit involuntary deviate sexual intercourse.
State agents arrested him in the parking lot of a Sheetz in Lower Burrell where he allegedly was expecting to meet a 14-year-old girl he met online for sex. The girl was really an undercover state agent.
It was not immediately clear how the bond was posted or where the money came from.
