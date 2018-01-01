  • Man arrested after SWAT call at housing complex

    Updated:

    EAST PITTSBURGH, Pa. - A man was taken into custody after a SWAT situation in East Pittsburgh. 
    Investigators told Channel 11 officers responded to a domestic situation in the Prospect Terrace housing complex in East Pittsburgh around 3 a.m. 

    WPXI’s Gabriella DeLuca is talking with investigators. She will have more on what she’s uncovered coming up on Channel 11 Morning News. 

    The woman inside the home got out of the house, but SWAT officers were called because there were two children inside the home, officials said. 

    TRENDING NOW:

    The man, whose name hasn’t been released, eventually came out of the home. 
    He was taken to the Allegheny County jail.  

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories