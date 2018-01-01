Man arrested after SWAT call at housing complex

EAST PITTSBURGH, Pa. - A man was taken into custody after a SWAT situation in East Pittsburgh.
Investigators told Channel 11 officers responded to a domestic situation in the Prospect Terrace housing complex in East Pittsburgh around 3 a.m.
WPXI’s Gabriella DeLuca is talking with investigators. She will have more on what she’s uncovered coming up on Channel 11 Morning News.
The woman inside the home got out of the house, but SWAT officers were called because there were two children inside the home, officials said.
TRENDING NOW:
- 1 deputy killed, 4 others injured in Colorado shooting; suspect dead
- Wife of Russian man shot in Oakland talks about senseless tragedy
- Man tells heartbreaking story of zipping daughter into body bag after drug overdose
- VIDEO: Pittsburgh man accused of trying to join ISIS, arrested in FBI raid
The man, whose name hasn’t been released, eventually came out of the home.
He was taken to the Allegheny County jail.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}