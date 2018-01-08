Man slips while running across street, ends up trapped beneath bus

OAKLAND, Pa. - A man slipped on ice while crossing Fifth Avenue Monday and fell beneath a Port Authority of Allegheny County bus.
Dispatchers tell Channel 11 the 60-year-old man got stuck beneath the bus on Fifth Avenue in front of Carlow University.
CONFIRMED BY PAT: Man was running for the bus, slipped and fell under the bus where he got stuck. Pgh rescue came and lifted the bus off of him And an ambulance took him to Presby in stable condition. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/QmRmZtTbVX— Mike Holden (@WPXIMikeHolden) January 8, 2018
The bus was lifted off the man and he was taken to a hospital by ambulance.
Fifth Avenue was gridlocked for almost an hour during the evening commute because of the accident.
