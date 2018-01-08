  • Man slips while running across street, ends up trapped beneath bus

    OAKLAND, Pa. - A man slipped on ice while crossing Fifth Avenue Monday and fell beneath a Port Authority of Allegheny County bus.

    Dispatchers tell Channel 11 the 60-year-old man got stuck beneath the bus on Fifth Avenue in front of Carlow University.

    The bus was lifted off the man and he was taken to a hospital by ambulance.

    Fifth Avenue was gridlocked for almost an hour during the evening commute because of the accident.

