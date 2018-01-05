Man killed in crash while attempting to flee police

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A man was killed when his SUV crashed as he attempted to flee police Thursday night in Hempfield Township, Pennsylvania State Police in Greensburg said.
Donald Smith, 56, was driving north on Route 119 when his SUV went off the road about 7:30 p.m., striking a utility pole and a tree, according to officials. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
State police said Smith was fleeing police following a traffic violation.
