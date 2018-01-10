  • N.Y. food company recalls ice cream bars sold at Giant Eagle, Aldi, elsewhere

    A New York food supplier is recalling several types of its ice cream bars that are sold under different brand names at several Western Pennsylvania grocery chains.

    Fieldbrook Foods Corp. of Dunkirk issued the voluntary recall on Wednesday after routine testing discovered the listeria bacteria.

    No illnesses have been reported, Fieldbrook said in a statement.

    Giant Eagle sells Fieldbrook products under the Giant Eagle brand. The products being recalled include:

    • 12 packs of traditional Giant Eagle ice cream bars with a UPC of 3003400329,
    • 12 packs of Giant Eagle orange ice cream bars with a UPC of 300340033,
    • and 30-count variety packs of Giant Eagle ice cream bars with a UPC of 3003406567.

    Fieldbrook also sells its products under the “Sundae Shoppe” brand at Aldi stores, “Party Treat” at Dollar Tree and “World’s Fair” at Save-A-Lot stores.

    The recalled products have a production date of January 1, 2017 to December 31, 2017 and a “best by” date of January 1, 2018 to December 31, 2018, Fieldbrook said.

    The company suspended production on the line in which the bacteria was found as it investigates how the contamination occurred.

     

