N.Y. food company recalls ice cream bars sold at Giant Eagle, Aldi, elsewhere

A New York food supplier is recalling several types of its ice cream bars that are sold under different brand names at several Western Pennsylvania grocery chains.
Fieldbrook Foods Corp. of Dunkirk issued the voluntary recall on Wednesday after routine testing discovered the listeria bacteria.
Related Headlines
No illnesses have been reported, Fieldbrook said in a statement.
TRENDING NOW:
- Local 21-year-old dies of flu complications
- Several people hurt when car crashes into Subway restaurant
- Snow, freezing rain a concern with weekend storm
- RAW VIDEO: Bruce Mansfield power plant fire
Giant Eagle sells Fieldbrook products under the Giant Eagle brand. The products being recalled include:
- 12 packs of traditional Giant Eagle ice cream bars with a UPC of 3003400329,
- 12 packs of Giant Eagle orange ice cream bars with a UPC of 300340033,
- and 30-count variety packs of Giant Eagle ice cream bars with a UPC of 3003406567.
Fieldbrook also sells its products under the “Sundae Shoppe” brand at Aldi stores, “Party Treat” at Dollar Tree and “World’s Fair” at Save-A-Lot stores.
The recalled products have a production date of January 1, 2017 to December 31, 2017 and a “best by” date of January 1, 2018 to December 31, 2018, Fieldbrook said.
The company suspended production on the line in which the bacteria was found as it investigates how the contamination occurred.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}