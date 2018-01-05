Police look for missing woman last seen in New Kensington

The Upper Burrell Township Police Department is asking the public's assistance in locating a woman who was last seen by a family member on Sunday.
Police said Wendy Rupert, 54, was dropped off in New Kensington to attend a meeting around 3 p.m.
Rupert is approximately 5 feet 1 inch tall and weighs 125 pounds.
Authorities said she was reported missing on Jan. 3.
If you have any information on her whereabouts, call 911.
