  • Police: Violent sex offender spotted in Downtown Pittsburgh

    Pittsburgh police are notifying the public that a violent sex offender has been spotted Downtown.

    Thomas Raymond Hiles, who is currently homeless, was seen in the 600 block of Smithfield Street, police said. They did not specify when he was seen.

    Channel 11 reported on Hiles, who has a lengthy history of sex crimes and Megan's Law violations, in April 2016.

