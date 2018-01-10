Report: Gov. Wolf to declare opioid epidemic statewide emergency

HARRISBURG, Pa. - Gov. Tom Wolf will announce Wednesday afternoon an executive action that will “bolster Pennsylvania’s effort in the fight against the heroin and opioid epidemic.”
According to PennLive, the announcement will be that the opioid epidemic will be declared a statewide disaster.
Declaring a statewide emergency for a public health crisis is significant because the designation is typically reserved for natural disasters.
TRENDING NOW:
- Local 21-year-old dies of flu complications
- Teacher handcuffed after speaking out at school board meeting
- Best way to lose weight with the most minimal effort
- VIDEO: Cruise ship goes through winter storm
Pennsylvania is among the top five states with the most overdose deaths, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The governor’s office said Wolf “has made fighting the opioid crisis one of his top priorities” and Wednesday’s announcement “will build on his efforts to address this looming public health issue.”
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}