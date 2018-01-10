  • Report: Gov. Wolf to declare opioid epidemic statewide emergency

    HARRISBURG, Pa. - Gov. Tom Wolf will announce Wednesday afternoon an executive action that will “bolster Pennsylvania’s effort in the fight against the heroin and opioid epidemic.”

    According to PennLive, the announcement will be that the opioid epidemic will be declared a statewide disaster.

    Declaring a statewide emergency for a public health crisis is significant because the designation is typically reserved for natural disasters.

    Pennsylvania is among the top five states with the most overdose deaths, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

    The governor’s office said Wolf “has made fighting the opioid crisis one of his top priorities” and Wednesday’s announcement “will build on his efforts to address this looming public health issue.”

     
     

