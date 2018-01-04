  • Small explosion at Strip District distillery injures worker

    PITTSBURGH - A small explosion Thursday morning at Wigle Whiskey Distillery in Pittsburgh’s Strip District injured one worker, officials said.

    The explosion was reported just before 11 a.m. at the distillery on Smallman Street.

    Pittsburgh Fire Chief Darryl Jones said the employee was burned when a still he was standing near exploded. He was alert and talking to EMT’s when he was taken to a hospital and is expected to be OK.

    A nearby building was briefly evacuated until officials determined there was no further threat.

    There was not a fire as a result of the explosion and damage was contained to one area.

