Small plane goes off runway at Latrobe airport

A small plane went off a runway at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport in Latrobe on Wednesday afternoon.
BREAKING: Small plane slides off runway at Arnold Palmer Airport in Latrobe, no confirmation on injuries at this point #WPXI pic.twitter.com/KkptxXZkrg— Melanie Marsalko (@WPXIMelanie) December 27, 2017
It was not immediately clear if there were any injuries, or how the accident happened.
Airport crews hauled the plane off the airfield around 5:30 p.m.
