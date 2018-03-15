0 State gives $1 million grant for Mt. Washington hotel development

The state has given a Chicago developer a $1 million grant to build a hotel complex next to the Monogahela Incline on Mt. Washington.

Neighborhood residents have seen plans for similar development at the end of Grandview Avenue come and go over the years, but they’re hopeful this one sticks.

The state gave the grant to Beau Beemsterboer, who has spent years trying to develop the site, to build a sprawling hotel and conference center.

The capital grant comes from a state redevelopment assistance fund.

Business owners like Howard Todd, who owns Grand Brew Cafe and Ice Cream Shop next door a block up Shiloh Street, likes the idea.

“It’s great. It’s a tourist location,” he said. “It can only do well. You have the most beautiful view in the city.

“I believe this is a project the developer’s been thinking about for a long time and I think they have the passion and the heart to get it done.”

Plans for the hotel are still in the preliminary stages, according to the Pittsburgh Urban Redevelopment Authority. Channel 11 discovered the developer has yet to secure $95 million in financing.

But residents on Mt. Washington are hopeful it will finally happen.

“I think it would be a great thing,” said Michael Ventrone. “Great thing for the city. Any new construction to get the economy going, I’m for.”

The actual design of the hotel is still in the works as well.

