  • WATCH: Trailer for new Fred Rogers movie released on his birthday

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - The first trailer for a new movie about everyone's favorite neighbor, Fred Rogers, has been released on what would have been his 90th birthday.

    "Won't You Be My Neighbor" is described as an "intimate look at America's favorite neighbor." It includes behind-the-scenes footage of the TV show and never-before-seen clips.

    Related Headlines

    First airing on February 19, 1968, Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood continued to teach children about kindness, compassion and other topics for 31 seasons and 895 episodes.

    Distributed by Focus Features, the movie premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. It opens in select theaters on June 8.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    WATCH: Trailer for new Fred Rogers movie released on his birthday

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man killed in shooting in South Side Slopes identified

  • Headline Goes Here

    Federal funding changes concern Pittsburgh public transit officials

  • Headline Goes Here

    Parents frustrated over Catholic school closure

  • Headline Goes Here

    Bobcat found on Pittsburgh boat released into wild, but questions remain