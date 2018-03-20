PITTSBURGH - The first trailer for a new movie about everyone's favorite neighbor, Fred Rogers, has been released on what would have been his 90th birthday.
"Won't You Be My Neighbor" is described as an "intimate look at America's favorite neighbor." It includes behind-the-scenes footage of the TV show and never-before-seen clips.
First airing on February 19, 1968, Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood continued to teach children about kindness, compassion and other topics for 31 seasons and 895 episodes.
Distributed by Focus Features, the movie premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. It opens in select theaters on June 8.
