CARNEGIE, Pa. - A woman was killed Monday afternoon when she was hit by a car.
According to Allegheny County police, the 47-year-old woman was walking near the intersection of East Main and Chestnut streets in Carnegie around 4:30 p.m.
She was rushed to the hospital, where she died from her injuries.
The initial investigation revealed that the driver, a 78-year-old man, had stopped at the traffic signal, but appeared to suffer from a medical emergency that caused him to leave the road and hit the woman.
The investigation is ongoing.
If you have any information, call the County Police Tipline at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.
