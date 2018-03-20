  • Woman struck, killed by car while walking

    Updated:

    CARNEGIE, Pa. - A woman was killed Monday afternoon when she was hit by a car.

    According to Allegheny County police, the 47-year-old woman was walking near the intersection of East Main and Chestnut streets in Carnegie around 4:30 p.m.

    She was rushed to the hospital, where she died from her injuries.

    The initial investigation revealed that the driver, a 78-year-old man, had stopped at the traffic signal, but appeared to suffer from a medical emergency that caused him to leave the road and hit the woman.

    The investigation is ongoing.

    If you have any information, call the County Police Tipline at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. 

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Woman struck, killed by car while walking

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man killed in shooting in South Side Slopes

  • Headline Goes Here

    Toys R Us closure latest in string of store failures along Route 22

  • Headline Goes Here

    Oakland library investigating multimillion-dollar theft of rare collection

  • Headline Goes Here

    Federal funding changes concern Pittsburgh public transit officials