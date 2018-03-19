0 Limited edition Crystal Ball Frappuccino in Starbucks' future

Remember the limited edition, pink-and-blue, cotton-candy-colored Unicorn Frappuccino from Starbucks?

Its colors, which changed with the twirl of a straw, made it an instant hit on Instagram. It was followed by the Dragon Frappuccino, sparked by creative baristas who were out of ingredients to make the elusive Unicorn, and the Zombie Frappuccino around Halloween.

Starbucks may be at it again.

According to shops and workers, a new creation, known as the Crystal Ball Frappuccino, will be available on Thursday, March 22, and will only be on the menu for four days, or as long as supplies last, according to Business Insider.

Teen Vogue reported that like the Unicorn Frap, Starbuck’s latest creation will also be optimized to make a stir on Instagram. Though the look and taste is not yet known, Business Insider reported the cream-based drink will utilize peach flavors.

According to baristas who couldn’t wait to experiment and post their photos to Instagram, the Crystal Ball Frappucino appears to include marbled turquoise hues with whipped cream and a crunchy, crystal-like topping.

No matter what the flavor, the look is sure to be eye-catching.

Whether another social media whirlwind is in Starbucks’ future has yet to be revealed.

A collection of venti sized Starbucks to go cups. Starbucks is reportedly releasing a limited edition Crystal Ball Frappuccino March 22, 2018. (Photo by Ben Pruchnie/Getty Images)

