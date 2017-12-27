0

PITTSBURGH - Several Pittsburgh Steelers players wanted to clear the air Wednesday afternoon, claiming the organization wanted to keep James Harrison, but he wanted out.

"He erased himself. He erased his own legacy. Let's be serious. He wanted that. It wasn't like the team was saying, 'We're going to let go of James Harrison.' James Harrison wanted that," center Maurkice Pouncey said.

The comments come as a photo surfaced Wednesday of Harrison wearing his No. 92 in Patriots gear.

He still has not commented on signing with New England.

New England Patriots linebacker James Harrison stretches during an NFL football team practice Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017, in Mass. The Patriots signed the 39-year-old, five-time Pro Bowl linebacker after he was released.

"It's funny to read the stories, like, this is something he wanted to do, It's not like they got together and said, 'Oh we're going to cut James.' No. That's not what happened and he needs to come out and admit that."

Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger also commented on Harrison's move earlier Wednesday.

Maurkice Pouncey on James Harrison: "He wanted to go. It's funny to read the stories. It's something he wanted to do. He needs to come out and admit that." #Steelers pic.twitter.com/V3ZLBP3MIH — Chase Williams WPXI (@chasepwilliams) December 27, 2017

"I count my blessings for all the time I got to share with him," Roethlisberger said.

When asked if Harrison leaving would be a distraction in the locker room, Pouncey said, "Ain't no problem, we don't care. Bye, have fun! Trust me, if I wanted out, I wouldn't let the team take the blame for it."

