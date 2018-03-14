Steelers cut defensive backs Mitchell, Gay, Golden

The NFL’s new year began at 4 p.m. Wednesday, and with it, the Steelers made three moves -- two of them expected, one a new revelation.
The team cut safety Mike Mitchell, cornerback Willie Gay and safety Robert Golden to get under the salary cap for 2018.
Mitchell had been with the team since 2014 as the starting free safety. He recorded four interceptions in that time, although none last season.
Outside of Ben Roethlisberger, Gay was the only other player who had won a Super Bowl with the Steelers who was still on the roster. Gay first joined the team in 2006, and spent 10 of his 11 seasons in Pittsburgh.
The surprise cut was Robert Golden, who has been with the team since 2012 and previously served as special teams captain.
The releases leave the Steelers thin in the secondary, which they will fill either through the draft or free agency, which is now underway in the NFL.
