0

UPDATE (9:16 a.m.): Cars are under water at Baierl Automotive in McCandless. Employees estimate that about 60 vehicles have been lost in the flooding.

Baierl employee tells me it was "demoralizing" to see all the cars under water. They estimate they lost 60 vehicles @WPXI pic.twitter.com/CUIOQQeWsv — Gabriella DeLuca (@GabriellaDeLuca) January 12, 2018

UPDATE (8:30 a.m.): About two feet of water is covering the entire downtown Oakdale area, according to a Tweet from Allegheny County. Water has, however, stopped rising.

Noblestown Road and Clinton Avenue are closed. Traffic is being detoured.

Oakdale: Flooding - Aprox 2 feet of water covering entire downtown area. Noblestown Rd and Clinton Ave closed to all traffic. Traffic is being routed around. Water has stopped rising. — Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) January 12, 2018

UPDATE (7:40 a.m.): Flood warnings have been extended, continuing until 11:30 a.m. Friday for much of the area.

An inch to an inch and a half of rain fell overnight in most areas.

FLOOD WARNING EXTENDED TO 11:30.



Rain will taper off this morning, but many flooding concerns. Get the latest on the high water --> https://t.co/3lNA1g4kFS pic.twitter.com/Jy6fxFElIe — Scott Harbaugh (@WPXIScott) January 12, 2018

UPDATE (7:10 a.m.): Evacuations were started Friday morning in Bridgeville on McLaughlin Run Road and Baldwin Street, the Bridgeville Police Department posted on Facebook.

The department said flooding has occurred in Bridgeville and the surrounding areas. Debris was starting to build up in the creek near Bower Hill Road and Railroad Street.

Residents in need of shelter can go to the fire hall.

UPDATE (6:25 a.m.): Water rescues are underway in several areas because of flooding plaguing the region.

Rescues are being carried out in Washington Township, Butler County, on Old Brick Road, near Peaceful Valley Road, emergency dispatchers confirmed.

Crews are also calling for boats in the Sewickley area, dispatchers said.

ORIGINAL STORY: Persistent rain is leading to flooding issues throughout the area Friday morning.

A Flood Warning is in effect until 8:30 a.m. for much of western Pennsylvania, including Allegheny, Beaver, Butler, Washington, Armstrong and portions of Westmoreland, Fayette and Indiana counties.

Rain started coming down Thursday evening, and by 3 a.m. Friday more than 1 inch had fallen in parts of the area. Another half inch to an inch of rain is possible during the day.

That rain will be followed by dropping temperatures that will cause it to change to freezing rain and sleet Friday evening before changing over to snow.

WINTER STORM: Ice, snow threatening area to start weekend

Numerous roads have been flooded and closed, and some homes are also experiencing flooding issues Friday morning.

In Ross Township, homes along Rochester Road -- a portion of which needed to be closed -- are being pumped out.

We’re hearing lots of reports of flooding. Homes on Rochester Rd in Ross Twp need to be pumped out. The road is being closed between Sixth Ave and the Shop n Save @WPXI pic.twitter.com/jd7ChTKL4j — Liz Kilmer (@LizKilmerTV) January 12, 2018

Here’s a look at one resident’s basement - flooded a foot and a half @WPXI pic.twitter.com/r3al6a3TTO — Liz Kilmer (@LizKilmerTV) January 12, 2018

Oakdale is also experiencing significant flooding.

Just received this pic of high flood waters outside of the Oakdale Fire Dept @WPXI pic.twitter.com/w2dTgRG3Ki — Liz Kilmer (@LizKilmerTV) January 12, 2018

Snow melt over the last few days, along with copious amounts of rain, will lead to potential flooding issues into Saturday. A Flood Watch is in effect for the entire area until Saturday afternoon.

