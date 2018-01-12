Boil water advisory issued for Fairchance Borough

FAIRCHANCE BOROUGH, Pa. - A precautionary boil water advisory has been issued for Fairchance Borough in Fayette County.
According to a release by borough council, the Department of Environmental Protection ordered the precautionary boil water advisory due to a loss of water pressure.
Water buffaloes have been placed at the Fairchance Borough Building, Fairchance Fire Department and Liberty Hall.
People are urged to boil their water before consumption until further notice.
