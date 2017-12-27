  • Boy, 16, dies in Armstrong County fire

    A 16-year-old boy died in a fire in Armstrong County early Wednesday morning.

    Levi Hunter Shellhammer, 16, of South Bend Township was in an outbuilding on his family’s property when family members discovered the fire that had fully engulfed the structure around 2:30 a.m., according to the county coroner’s office.

    The outbuilding had heat and electric utilities connected, the coroner’s office said. It is believed Shellhammer was sleeping in the structure.

    There are no signs of foul play and Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the cause of the fire.

